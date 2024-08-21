Centre Accords 'Z Plus' Category Security To NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday accorded 'Z+' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) armed security cover to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the order to the CRPF considering a recent threat analysis report shared with the ministry by the intelligence bureau.

The CRPF personnel will soon provide its elite 'Z+' VIP security cover to the 83-year-old politician round the clock at his residence and during his travel across India.

More than 60 CRPF personnel will be providing security cover to Pawar, who is the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) or NCP(SP)-- a political party in India formed under his leadership after the Election Commission of India recognized the group led by Ajit Pawar as the original Nationalist Congress Party.

The founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Pawar began his career as a member of the Indian National Congress and has held several key positions in the government. Pawar became a member of Maharashtra's Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1967.

Pawar served as the minister of multiple ministries in his tenure as an MLA, which lasted till 1978. In 1978, he was elected as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, an office he held three times in his political career (1978-80, 1983-91, 1993-95). He has been elected as a member of the Lok Sabha six times and has held office for several important ministries including defence (1991-93) under the PV Narasimha Rao government. He parted from Congress in 1999 and formed the NCP after being expelled for opposing the party's projection of a non-Indian, Sonia Gandhi, as their Prime Ministerial candidate.

He has also served as the President of the International Council of Cricket from 2010-12.

CRPF's VIP security wing is a specialized group that provides security to protectees assigned by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These VIPs include Union ministers, governors, chief ministers, politicians, government officials, spiritual leaders, business tycoons and other prominent individuals.

The CRPF's elite wing remains steadfast in its duty to ensure that those who are instrumental in shaping the nation are protected with the utmost care, precision and professionalism. The VIP Security Wing of the CRPF is a testament to the unwavering commitment of its personnel and their dedication to preserving the safety and security of its protectees.