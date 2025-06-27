Centre’s 2-Way Approach To Tackle Lightning, Urban Flooding

New Delhi: Admitting that lightning strikes, heatwaves and urban flooding are major cause of concern for India, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has adopted a two-way approach to counter such natural calamities.
According to Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, additional secretary (disaster management) in the Home Ministry, the NDMA has identified more than 50 sensitive districts in 10 states which are prone to lightning strikes and heat waves and accordingly a national programme has been initiated to mitigate the impact of such natural calamities.
The states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, severely suffer due to high frequency of lightning, said Jindal.
The national programme to mitigate the impact of natural calamities focuses on awareness campaigns, community-based initiatives and infrastructure improvements to reduce casualties and economic losses.
“The government has sanctioned a mitigation project on lightning safety at a total outlay of Rs 186.78 crore,” said Jindal.
The programme will be implemented through the NDMA and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs).
The Centre has also asked the state government to ensure that all emergency operation centres (EOC) are active at the district level. The state authorities have been suggested to continuously monitor the India Disaster Resource Network (IDRC) portal.
As per data provided by NDMA, more than 2,500 people die due to thunderstorms and lightning every year in India.
According to a study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment, at least 162 people were killed by lightning strikes across 12 Indian states between March and April 2025, which is a staggering 184 per cent rise compared with 57 fatalities recorded last year between March and April.
Bihar is the worst-affected state, recording 99 lightning deaths between March and mid-April 2025, according to the state’s disaster management authorities.
Multiple recent studies based on short-term data indicate that Kerala is also one of the hotspots for lightning strikes, which peaks from March to May with a secondary peak from September to November.
However, as per data provided by the Ministry of Earth Science, there is significant inter-annual variability of convective activity over Kerala and other parts of the Indian region, which is driven by the multi-year variability of various global factors.
Statistics compiled by the Ministry of Earth Science state, 730 people died due to heatwaves in India in 2022 with Punjab and Uttar Pradesh registering the maximum deaths of 130 each followed by Maharashtra 90.
Similarly, the NDMA has also initiated a plan to implement urban flood risk mitigation projects in 11 more cities, involving a mix of structural and non-structural measures.
“This is in addition to the Rs 3075.65 crore sanctioned under Urban Flood Risk Mitigation Projects for seven cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune,” said Jindal.
Jindal said that the Central Government has taken several initiatives to ensure effective mitigation measures in the country to prevent any extensive loss of life and property during disasters by strengthening the disaster risk reduction system in India.
These projects aim to address the increasing threat of urban flooding, exacerbated by climate change and rapid urbanisation, by improving drainage, increasing water storage capacity and implementing better urban planning and regulations.
The northeastern states including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh registered the maximum casualties due to urban flooding this year following the death of at least 46 people.
Significantly, the government has also started implementing National GLOF Risk Management Programme with a total financial outlay of Rs 150 crore for its implementation in four states namely Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.
Talking to ETV Bharat, former member of NDMA Brigadier BK Khanna hailed the initiative adopted by the Centre.
“The initiatives are most welcome. However, proper implementation of such initiatives need massive awareness drive,” said Brigadier Khanna,
As far as urban flooding is concerned, according to Brigadier Khanna, along with an awareness drive, advance alert is also very much necessary.
“Urban flooding is mainly caused by excess rain and poor drainage systems. Public participation to fight urban flooding is necessary. People should extend their support to the authorities to maintain a proper drainage system,” said Brigadier Khanna.