Centre’s 2-Way Approach To Tackle Lightning, Urban Flooding

New Delhi: Admitting that lightning strikes, heatwaves and urban flooding are major cause of concern for India, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has adopted a two-way approach to counter such natural calamities.

According to Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, additional secretary (disaster management) in the Home Ministry, the NDMA has identified more than 50 sensitive districts in 10 states which are prone to lightning strikes and heat waves and accordingly a national programme has been initiated to mitigate the impact of such natural calamities.

The states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, severely suffer due to high frequency of lightning, said Jindal.

The national programme to mitigate the impact of natural calamities focuses on awareness campaigns, community-based initiatives and infrastructure improvements to reduce casualties and economic losses.

“The government has sanctioned a mitigation project on lightning safety at a total outlay of Rs 186.78 crore,” said Jindal.

The programme will be implemented through the NDMA and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs).

The Centre has also asked the state government to ensure that all emergency operation centres (EOC) are active at the district level. The state authorities have been suggested to continuously monitor the India Disaster Resource Network (IDRC) portal.

As per data provided by NDMA, more than 2,500 people die due to thunderstorms and lightning every year in India.

According to a study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment, at least 162 people were killed by lightning strikes across 12 Indian states between March and April 2025, which is a staggering 184 per cent rise compared with 57 fatalities recorded last year between March and April.

Bihar is the worst-affected state, recording 99 lightning deaths between March and mid-April 2025, according to the state’s disaster management authorities.

Multiple recent studies based on short-term data indicate that Kerala is also one of the hotspots for lightning strikes, which peaks from March to May with a secondary peak from September to November.

However, as per data provided by the Ministry of Earth Science, there is significant inter-annual variability of convective activity over Kerala and other parts of the Indian region, which is driven by the multi-year variability of various global factors.