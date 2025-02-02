Central Zoo Authority Okays White Tiger Breeding Centre In Rewa

Bhopal: The Central Zoo Authority has cleared the deck for the 15-year-old white tiger breeding centre project in Rewa of Madhya Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla shared the information on X. "White Tiger Breeding Center Govindgarh, Rewa gets CZA approval, biodiversity conservation and tourism will get a boost! Hearty congratulations to all the people of the state on the approval of the proposal for establishment of White Tiger Breeding Centre as a satellite facility in Govindgarh, Rewa under the revised master (layout) plan of Maharaja Martand Singh Judev White Tiger Safari and Zoo, Mukundpur, by the Expert Committee of Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on the recommendation of the technical committee. This project reflects the commitment of the state government towards the vision of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for environmental protection and sustainable development. Establishment of White Tiger Breeding Centre will not only help in increasing the number of tigers but will also promote tourism. This initiative will further strengthen our commitment towards tiger conservation and nature. On behalf of all the residents of the region, I thank the Honorable Prime Minister and the Union Environment Minister Mr. @byadavbjp for this gift given to the Vindhya region," he wrote.

All white tigers in the world are believed to be the descendants of Mohan, born in Rewa. He was caught by Maharaja Martand Singh during hunting in the Bargadi forest of Sidhi in 1951. He built a tiger palace for Mohan and bred the tigers there which produced 34 white tigers. These cubs were sent to England, America and other countries in Europe.

Despite the establishment of a white tiger safari and a zoo in Mukundpur, the proposal for the breeding centre was stuck in limbo.

Wildlife expert and former IFS officer Sudesh Baghmare considers this an important decision. "This new breeding centre will increase the number of white tigers in the natural environment and they will no longer be limited to zoos only," Baghmare said.