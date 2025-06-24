Central Zonal Council Meeting Underway In Varanasi

Varanasi: The Central Zonal Council meeting got underway at Varanasi under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting will focus on border security, infiltration and other related issues.

Amongst those participating in the event are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. In addition to these cabinet ministers and officials from these states are also taking part in the deliberations.

This is the 25th meeting of the Council. Five zonal councils were set up under sections 15 to 22 of the States Reorganization Act, 1956. The Union Home Minister is the chairperson of these five councils and the chief ministers, lieutenant governors and administrators of the member states and union territories are their members.

Among these members, the chief minister of one member state acts as the vice-chairperson on an annual rotational basis. From each member state, the Governor nominates two ministers as members of the council.

Each zonal council has also formed a permanent committee at the level of chief secretaries. Issues proposed by the states are initially presented to the permanent committee of the concerned zonal council for discussion and after consideration by the permanent committee the remaining issues are then presented to the zonal council meeting for further deliberation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the need to leverage cooperative and competitive federalism for the all-round development of the country. With the belief that strong states make a strong nation, these zonal councils provide a structured mechanism for dialogue and discussion on issues affecting two or more states or the Centre and states, and through this, serve as an important platform to enhance mutual cooperation.

Although the role of the zonal councils is advisory, over the past few years these councils have proven to be an important factor in promoting healthy bonds of mutual understanding and cooperation in various fields. With the cooperation of state governments, central ministries and departments, a total of 61 meetings of the various zonal councils and their permanent committees have been held in the last 11 years.

The zonal councils also discuss broad issues of national importance including the speedy investigation of cases of sexual offenses against women and children and the implementation of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) for their swift disposal; providing brick-and-mortar banking facilities within the designated area of every village; implementation of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) and various regional-level common interest issues such as strengthening nutrition, education, health, electricity, urban planning, and the cooperative system.

The meeting that is being held in the Lok Sabha constituency represented by the Prime Minister saw the visiting dignitaries visiting prominent temples like the Kal Bhairav temple and the Kashi Vishwanath temple in this holy city.