Central Water Commission Reports Severe Flood Conditions At 25 Stations Across India

New Delhi: The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Monday reported severe flood conditions at 25 stations across India, including 12 in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Bihar, and one each in Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

Another 20 stations, including nine in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Assam, and one each in Delhi and West Bengal, are witnessing above-normal floods. Inflow forecasts have been issued for 42 dams and barrages in states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yamuna at Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Kannauj, and Auraiya, and the Ganga at Ghazipur, Fatehpur, Ballia, Budaun, Kanpur, and Varanasi are in severe or above-normal flood situations. The Ghagra at Ayodhya and Ballia is also flowing at severe levels.

In Bihar, the Ganga at Patna, Bhagalpur, Munger, and Saran, the Kosi at Supaul and Khagaria, the Gandak at Vaishali, and the Burhi Gandak at Khagaria are in severe flood situations.

In Gujarat, rivers including Narmada, Tapi, Damanganga, Mahi, Sabarmati, Anas, Som, Rel, and Banas are expected to remain above normal to severe flood levels for the next two to three days. Districts under alert include Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Mehsana, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Kheda. Inflows above threshold are expected in Ukai, Sardar Sarovar, Madhuban, Kadana, Dharoi, and Dantiwada projects.