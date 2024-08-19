ETV Bharat / bharat

Central Water Commission Charting New Course With Its Vision 2047: Chairperson

New Delhi: The Central Water Commission (CWC) is charting a new course with its Vision 2047, focusing on addressing the evolving challenges posed by climate change, its Chairperson Kushvinder Vora said.

In a conversation, Vora outlined the commission's strategic plan, which is divided into short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals aimed at bolstering India's water management infrastructure.

"We are creating Vision 2047 for ourselves, keeping in view the challenges, especially climate change, which has led to new emerging issues," Vora said. He said the strategy involves a comprehensive approach to deal with the immediate, medium, and long-term needs of water management in the country.

In the short term, he said the CWC is concentrating on capacity building and the review and revision of existing guidelines. "Wherever needed, guidelines have to be upgraded, and new ideas must be brought in," Vora said. One of the key areas under review is the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) consideration, where the commission is working on new guidelines to assess risk and manage water flow from glacial lakes and rainfall.

The CWC is also focusing on improving monitoring capabilities, which Vora described as crucial for handling the increasing frequency of extreme weather events. "We are now seeing more rainfall in less time, leading to flood situations in urban areas, even in regions like Rajasthan. This is all due to climate change," he explained.

For its mid-term goals, the CWC is venturing into new studies and areas of research, particularly through the use of remote-sensing technology. "We are doing most of our assessments through remote sensing, whether it's crop area evaluation or the performance assessment of irrigation projects," Vora said.