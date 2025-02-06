Central Vista Project To Be Completed by April 2026: Union Government

New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Thursday said that the construction of CCS-1, 2 & 3 and CCS-10 under the Central Vista project is currently ongoing and these will be completed by May 2025 and April 2026, respectively.

Informing this in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu said that the development and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, the New Parliament Building, and the Vice President Enclave have been completed.

"The construction of CCS-1, 2 & 3 and CCS-10 are currently ongoing, with the estimated completion dates of May 2025 and April 2026," he said. The CCS-1, 2, and 3 are being built on plot 137 of the Central Vista project and are currently occupied by the IGNCA building. The new buildings will house several ministries that are presently located in Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan. The Raksha Bhawan complex shall be redeveloped into CCS-10.

Sahu further said that there was cost escalation in the New Parliament Building and Vice President Enclave due to several reasons including an increase in GST rates and an increase in the prices of other components.

"The cost escalation in the Central Vista project took place due to an increase in GST rate from 12% to 18%, escalation paid due to increase in prices of steel, cement and increase in labour wages during the period of execution of work, additional security provisions decided by security agencies during execution of work, variations in view of design of structure according to Earthquake zone V for New Parliament Building," the minister informed.

Initiated by the Narendra Modi government, the Central Vista project will house a central secretariat for all the central government ministries at one location, a new Parliament building with increased seating capacity for future expansion among others.

The Central Vista development and redevelopment plan is a generational infrastructure investment project, involving multiple projects spread over six years. The Redevelopment of Central Vista Master Plan was conceived in September 2019. The project aims to revamp a 3 km long Kartvyapath between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate and convert the North Block and South Block into publicly accessible museums.

With a Rs 20,000 crore gross rough estimate, the Central Vista project comprises a new Parliament building, chambers for Members of Parliament, Central Vista Avenue, 10 buildings of the Common Central Secretariat, Central Conference Centre, Additional Buildings for the National Archives(other than Heritage Building), new IGNCA building, facilities for security officials, and official residences for the Vice President and Prime Minister, Executive Enclave with Prime Minister's Office, Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Council Secretariat, relocation of National Museum in North & South Block etc.