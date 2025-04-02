ETV Bharat / bharat

Central Railway Surpasses Zonal Railways In Non-Fare Revenue Earnings

New Delhi: Central Railway has surpassed all Zonal Railways in Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) earnings, achieving a record-breaking Rs 131.86 crore in Financial Year 2024-25, which is 7.77 per cent higher than the previous year’s earnings of Rs 122.35 crore.

According to Central Railway officials, the Railway Board had set an ambitious target of Rs137.30 crore, the highest for any zone, recognising Central Railway’s leadership in innovative revenue generation.

CR’s Mumbai division also has the distinction of being the first ever division in Indian Railways to achieve Non-Fare Revenue earnings of Rs 100 crore for the FY 2024-25. It also has the distinction of being the first amongst all 68 divisions of railways having retained the position for the last three years, the official informed.

Advertising & Branding: Audio advertisements in MEMU trains, Glow Sign Boards, Public Address Systems, and swing door glass panel ads, advertising on passenger amenities like battery-operated carts, relaxation chairs, beverage vending machines, modernised waiting rooms, and advertising on station facilities like Tourist Information Centers, ATMs, sleeping pods, digital screens (61 LED/LCD/Plasma TVs).

Operational outsourcing was done by public announcement system operations, door-closing and wagon-cleaning contracts, packing services for two-wheelers and other parcels, app-based electric vehicle services, and Parcel Scanners. These initiatives not only boost revenue but also reduce operational costs, achieving Rs 630.90 lakh in capital and manpower savings across multiple divisions, CR officials said.

Expanding Commercial Ventures:

Restaurant on Wheels: Nine contracts awarded at Akola, Pune, Nashik, Shegaon, Jalgaon, Dadar, LTT, Akurdi & Chinchwad. Upcoming launches at Shegaon, Jalgaon and Solapur.