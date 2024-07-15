Central Railway Issues Warning To Pantry Car Staff, Food Stalls Operators

New Delhi: Days after the irresponsible disposal of garbage from the pantry car of Avadh Assam Express, the Central Railway has issued a stern warning to all pantry car staff and food stall operators to ensure strict adherence to cleanliness protocols on all trains and stations. If they fail to follow norms, offenders will be heavily punished, senior Railway officials said.

The food stalls at various stations of Railways have also been warned against flouting cleanliness rules and protocol with a strong message that offenders will be dealt with seriously, officials pointed out.

The Railway has appealed to passengers to support this initiative of ensuring cleanliness and to register their grievances immediately in case of any such incidents flouting cleanliness norms and rules through the Rail Madad app, officials added.

It is understood that the warning has been issued in the wake of a recent incident in the Avadh Assam Express in which irresponsible disposal of garbage from the pantry car was shown in a purported video complaint.

In response to a purported video complaint posted on social media by a concerned citizen highlighting the irresponsible disposal of garbage from the pantry car of Avadh Assam Express, the Tinsukia Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) swiftly took decisive action.

“Upon receiving the complaint, the DRM of Tinsukia Division, promptly coordinated with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to levy a significant fine of Rs 15,000 against the licensee involved,” a senior Central Railway official said.

Additionally, in a collaborative effort with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the East Central Railway, where the incident occurred, swift action was taken to identify and apprehend the contractual staff responsible for this misconduct. The pantry car employee in question has been arrested, and a case has been registered under the Railway Act to ensure accountability and deter such behaviour in the future, the Railways said.

Indian Railways is committed to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and operational discipline across all trains. Passengers and stakeholders are encouraged to continue reporting any such incidents for immediate redressal, reaffirming the Indian Railways' dedication to ensuring a clean and safe travel environment for all, officials added.