ETV Bharat / bharat

Central Railway Installs Panic Buttons At 117 Stations Days After Mumbra Train Tragedy

Mumbai: In the aftermath of the tragic local train accident in Mumbai, in which five passengers died and eight sustained serious injuries, the Central Railway has come up with a major safety initiative by installing panic buttonso at 117 stations across the railway division. The move is aimed at ensuring timely help for passengers in distress.

If official reports are anything to go by, nearly 30 lakh people travel by local trains in Mumbai every day. Overcrowding, delays, and thefts are part of their daily commute. Incidents like mobile and purse snatching are often seen, while fights in overcrowded coaches are a common sight. Keeping in view all these issues and the recent train accident, the Central Railway is all set to bring back its earlier safety plan with more seriousness.

Swapnil Neela, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, told ETV Bharat that the idea of panic buttons was first introduced in 2023 on a pilot basis at Byculla and Wadala stations. "Now, RailTel Corporation India Limited (RCIL) has expanded this to the main and harbour lines. Some of the stations where panic buttons are now functional include Chinchpokli, Curry Road, Mulund, Dockyard Road, and Cotton Green," he said.

Neela added that the panic button works like an emergency alarm. "Once a passenger presses the button, an alert is sent to the RPF control room and station staff. The situation is monitored through CCTV, and immediate help is dispatched if needed," the official explained.