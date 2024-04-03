Central Railway Generates Rs 9,446 Cr Freight Revenue in FY 2023-24

New Delhi: The Central Railway has generated Rs 9,446 crore of freight revenue in the financial year 2023-24, making an increase of 12 per cent as compared to the last year.

It achieved a freight loading in March this year of 9.04 million tonnes as against a loading of 8.69 million tonnes in March last year. This is also the best-ever loading figures for March with an increase of 4.02 per cent, the Central Railway said.

The Central Railway has also surpassed the loading target of 89.05 million tonnes for the financial year 2023-24. "The remarkable loading has enabled Central Railway to achieve originating freight revenue of Rs 9,446 crore registering an increase of 12 per cent over the previous fiscal year, besides achieving an incremental growth of Rs 1,007 crore over last year," Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway, told ETV Bharat.

As per railway, growth wise Central Railway stands third amongst railways loading more than 75 million tonnes. Taking to X, Central Railway wrote, "The highest freight loading of 89.24 million tonnes achieved by Central Railway for FY 2023-24. 9.01 per cent increase was observed than last year," it added.

The Central Railway has registered increased loading in March this financial year - 1927 rakes of steel as against 1514 rakes last year which recorded an increase of 27.3 per cent, 1178 rakes of automobiles as against 1020 rakes last year noticed an increase of 15.5 per cent, 10,639 rakes of coal as against 9739 rakes last year recorded an increase of 9.2 per cent, CPRO pointed out.

Besides this, commodity-wise incremental growth over last year in terms of million tonnes is Iron ore 35.4 per cent, raw material for steel plant 35.1 per cent, iron and steel 28.9 per cent, cement 21.6 per cent, automobiles 13 per cent, coal 9.4 per cent, container 6.2 per cent and fertilizer 1.5 per cent, Railway said.

The Net Tonne Kilometers (NTKM), which is a payload of one tonne carried over one km, also increased by 8.1 per cent over last year. The Central Railway has been striving hard and has managed to maintain a consistent improvement in loading performance in all commodities which has enabled it to achieve significant growth in Freight loadings, added Dr Swapnil Nila.