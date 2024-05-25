Central Railway Forms Task Force to Deal with Irregular Traveling in AC Locals, First-Class Coaches

New Delhi : In a bid to curb the cases of irregular traveling in AC locals and first-class coaches, the Central Railway has formed an AC Task Force to deal with such violations and ensure a safe and comfortable journey to the bonafide passengers, railway officials said on Saturday.

Giving details about the Task Force, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway told ETV Bharat, "AC Task Force is a unique initiative to curb irregular traveling in AC and First Class coaches of Suburban trains."

The Task Force will be composed of Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans and ticket-checking staff to tackle people travelling irregularly on local trains. The passengers will be able to complain on the designated WhatsApp complaint number.

"The Central Railway carries around 3.3 million passengers every day through its 1810 services daily and it runs 66 AC local services daily carrying about 78,327 passengers per day. There has been an overwhelming response from passengers for the AC local services, given their advantage of safety and comfort in traveling," a senior railway official said.

A designated Whatsapp complaint number has been introduced to assist passengers during peak hours. This initiative aims to offer immediate support and resolve issues related to irregular travel in AC locals and first-class coaches. In cases where providing immediate support is not possible, checks will be conducted the next day to address the issue, the CPRO said.

A Special Monitoring Team has also been formed to oversee the issues of irregular travel in AC locals and first-class coaches and ensure their disposal. It may be noted that the dedicated number is only for messaging the issue on the given number and that no phone calls can be made on the same, the railways said.

This new initiative of WhatsApp complaint number assures the passengers that their concern is just a message away, whether it is reporting unauthorized travelers or addressing any disturbance or any other problems faced by passengers, Railway officials said.

The Central Railway appealed to passengers to make use of this WhatsApp Complaint number facility and contributes towards the railways' commitment to providing safe and comfortable travel to its passengers, Railways said.