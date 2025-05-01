Central Kolkata Fire Tragedy: CM Banerjee Visits Spot; Two Arrested

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited the fire-ravaged hotel in central Kolkata and announced that those responsible for the death of 14 people will not be spared.

Banerjee reached the Mechhua Falpatti area of Burrabazar on her way back from Digha, where she consecrated the temple of Lord Jagannath, and said special committees comprising police, administration and fire services department officials are being set up to monitor and identify establishments which are flouting fire safety norms.

"The teams will conduct surprise checks in the city and district towns. Those in the administration found guilty of oversight and handing operational NOCs to buildings with inadequate fire safety will also come under the purview of punishment. The panels will prepare reports and submit them to my office in the next 15 days," Banerjee said.

The devastating fire at a private budget hotel on Tuesday killed 14 people, mostly visitors to the city, to death. The victims included a woman and two children.

Initially, the death toll was claimed to be 15 by Mayor Firhad Hakim. However, the administration shared the names and whereabouts of the deceased.

"The owner and the manager of the fateful hotel have been arrested and identified as Akash Chawla and Gaurav Kumar, respectively. Before arresting Akash, a team of Kolkata Police reached the Golabari Police Station area of ​​Howrah. The investigators questioned the family members for a long time before the arrest on Thursday early morning. They will be presented in the court," Joint Commissioner of Police Rupesh Kumar said.