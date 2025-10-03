Union Home Minister Amit Shah Heads To Bastar Ahead Of 2026 Anti-Naxal Deadline
Authorities have sounded a high alert in Bastar, and 103 Naxalites surrendered ahead of the Home Minister's visit.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 7:31 PM IST
Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Naxal hotbed Bastar in Chhattisgarh on Saturday (October 4) amid tight security arrangements.
Authorities have sounded a high alert in all security camps and police stations across the region, putting a three-tier security cover in place. Border surveillance has also been intensified, with blockades and intensive checking.
The visit comes nearly six months before the government’s self-imposed March 31, 2026, deadline for the elimination of Naxalism, making it a significant political and security milestone.
According to the official itinerary, Shah will arrive in Jagdalpur at 12 noon tomorrow and will begin his visit with a prayer at the Danteshwari Temple before participating in the ‘Muria Darbar’, a key ritual of the world-renowned Bastar Dussehra festival. He is expected to listen to the concerns of various communities, including the ‘Manjhis’, ‘Chalkis’, ‘Kotwars’, and ‘Patels’, during the ceremony. The Home Minister will also join tribal leaders and members of the community for lunch.
Shah Coming to Control Damage: Congress
Meanwhile, ahead of Shah’s arrival, 103 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur district on Vijayadashami. According to police, a cumulative bounty of over Rs 1 crore had been declared on the surrendered individuals.
However, Congress’s Chhattisgarh chief Deepak Baij questioned the intent and the timing of the mass surrenders.
"Such a large number of surrenders just before Shah's visit appears suspicious. On one hand, Naxalites are killing villagers, while on the other, police encounters are taking place, and hundreds of Naxalites are surrendering. These contradictory events raise questions about the government's credibility,” Baij alleged.
“The full profiles of dedicated Naxalites should be made public,” he added.
Baij further accused the ruling BJP of internal discord and administrative failure. “Senior MLAs are angry and neglected after the cabinet expansion. The government has completely failed to address corruption and law and order. Amit Shah's visit is solely for damage control. The Bastar visit is merely an excuse,” he said.
