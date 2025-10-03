ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Heads To Bastar Ahead Of 2026 Anti-Naxal Deadline

Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Naxal hotbed Bastar in Chhattisgarh on Saturday (October 4) amid tight security arrangements.

Authorities have sounded a high alert in all security camps and police stations across the region, putting a three-tier security cover in place. Border surveillance has also been intensified, with blockades and intensive checking.

The visit comes nearly six months before the government’s self-imposed March 31, 2026, deadline for the elimination of Naxalism, making it a significant political and security milestone.

According to the official itinerary, Shah will arrive in Jagdalpur at 12 noon tomorrow and will begin his visit with a prayer at the Danteshwari Temple before participating in the ‘Muria Darbar’, a key ritual of the world-renowned Bastar Dussehra festival. He is expected to listen to the concerns of various communities, including the ‘Manjhis’, ‘Chalkis’, ‘Kotwars’, and ‘Patels’, during the ceremony. The Home Minister will also join tribal leaders and members of the community for lunch.

Shah Coming to Control Damage: Congress

Meanwhile, ahead of Shah’s arrival, 103 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur district on Vijayadashami. According to police, a cumulative bounty of over Rs 1 crore had been declared on the surrendered individuals.