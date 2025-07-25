Central Govt Pushes Awareness On Pesticide Use, Rejects Subsidy Proposal

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, through its Central Integrated Pest Management Centres (CIPMCs), Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and State Agriculture Departments, will conduct training programmes to create awareness among farmers to prevent the excessive use of chemical pesticides and ensure only need-based, judicious use of chemical pesticides as a last resort.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, at present, there is no scheme under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) for the purchase of pesticides at subsidised prices. Furthermore, DA&FW implements various provisions of the Insecticides Act, 1968 and Insecticide Rules, 1971, to ensure the supply of quality pesticides to farmers in the country.

A total of 12,511 Insecticide Inspectors have been appointed by Central and State governments in the country for quality check of pesticides and draw samples from manufacturing units and sale points within their jurisdiction at regular intervals, and to curb the sale of counterfeit, substandard and misbranded pesticides.

A total of 3,56,091 pesticide samples were analysed during 2020-21 to 2024-25, out of which 9,088 pesticide samples were found to be substandard and appropriate legal action has been initiated against the defaulters,” Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ramnath Thakur, informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

“DA&FW is implementing centrally sponsored scheme 'Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation' (SMAM) in all the States and Union Territories from 2014-15 under which financial assistance is provided for purchase of agriculture machinery at subsidised price to the farmers on individual ownership basis and for establishment of Custom Hiring Center(CHC)/ Farm Machinery Bank(FMB) to promote farm mechanisation. Under this scheme, to promote women farmers in the agriculture sector, financial assistance is provided to women farmers for establishing Custom Hiring Centres (CHC) through State government departments for providing the services to farmers on a rental basis,” Thakur said.

To make drone services available to farmers on rental basis, financial assistance at the rate of 40 per cent up to a maximum of Rs 4 lakhs are provided for purchase of drones to CHCs under Cooperative Society of Farmers, FPOs and Rural entrepreneurs. Agriculture graduates establishing CHCs are eligible to receive financial assistance at the rate 50 per cent of the cost of drone up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakhs per drone.

He further stated for purchase of drones on individual basis, the Small and Marginal, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, Women and North Eastern State farmers are provided financial assistance at the rate 50 per cent of the cost up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakhs and other farmers at the rate 40 per cent up to a maximum of Rs 4 lakhs.

In addition to this, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) is implementing the Crop Residue Management Scheme from 2018-19 to support the efforts of the Governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and NCT of Delhi to address the crop stubble burning issues and to subsidise machinery required for the management of Crop residue.

