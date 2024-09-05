Central Govt Forms Four Sub-Groups For Safety Of Healthcare Professionals

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday formed four different sub-groups under the National Task Force (NTCF) to formulate effective recommendations to look into the issues of concern pertaining to safety, working conditions and well-being of medical professionals and other related matters.

Announcing the formation of sub-groups through a memorandum, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, the Health Ministry said that the sub-groups will look into strengthening the infrastructure of medical institutions, strengthening security systems in medical institutions, revamping working conditions of health care professionals and strengthening of the legal framework across all states.

“The four theme-based sub-groups are constituted on the recommendations of NTF to address the concerns highlighted and areas suggested by the Supreme Court in its orders dated 20.08.2024 and 22.08.2024,” the Health Ministry said.

Earlier, the Health Ministry formed a National Task Force following directions from the apex court after the murder and rape of a postgraduate medical student of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Convened by Dr Govardhan Dutt Puri, Executive Director AIIMS, Jodhpur, Member (NTF), the sub-group on strengthening the infrastructure of medical institutions has seven members and one member secretary.

Similarly, convened by Dr M Srinivas, Director AIIMS, Delhi, Member (NTF), the sub-group on strengthening security systems in medical institutions comprising 11 members and one member secretary.

To be convened by Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, Member (NTF), the sub-group on revamping working conditions of healthcare professionals will consist of eight members. The sub-group on the strengthening of the legal framework across all states will be convened by surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin DGMS (Navy) Member (NTF). It will have seven members and one member secretary.

“The sub-groups may hold meetings with the stakeholders, who have submitted their views on the MoHFW portal and such other stakeholders as they deem fit to ascertain their views first-hand. Sub-groups may finalise their recommendations based on such interactions as well as inputs received from the State Governments and medical institutions being collated by GHS through the online portal,” the Health Ministry said.

It said that the sub-groups may give their recommendations, along with an action plan to MoHFW (Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Deputy Secretary) in three weeks, which would then be placed before the NTF for finalisation within the timelines set by the Supreme Court.

