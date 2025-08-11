Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

Central Govt's Advertising Budget Up By 84% Since 2020-21: TMC Quotes Official Data

The government spent Rs 347.38 crore on advertisements in 2022-23, which shot to Rs 656.08 crore in pre-election year 2023-24.

File | Members of tribal community playing drums in front of banner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File | Members of tribal community playing drums in front of banner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress on Monday flagged that there has been an over 84 per cent increase in the Union government's expenditure on advertisements between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

The party also slammed the government for not furnishing this information in Parliament, and stated instead that the figures were available on the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) website.

On August 8 in Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien had asked for details of the Union government's expenditure on advertisements and publicity campaigns in newspapers and television media in the last five years.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said that the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) issues advertisements on behalf of various ministries and departments, and details of this expenditure were available on the CBC's website www.davp.nic.in.

O'Brien slammed the government for not giving a reply. The TMC also collated and analysed the data from the website. "This shaky Modi coalition has found another way to mock Parliament. Now, instead of giving answers directly during the Question Hour, they are directing the MPs to go visit websites. We went there and look what we found!" O'Brien told PTI.

TMC's analysis of the data on the DAVP website shows that the government spent Rs 349.24 crore on advertisements in 2020-21, which went down to Rs 274.87 crore in 2021-22. In 2022-23, the government spent Rs 347.38 crore on advertisements, which increased to Rs 656.08 crore in the pre-election year 2023-24. In 2024-25, the expenditure was Rs 643.63 crore.

"Startling figures that show how the PM (Prime Minister) has become PRM (Public Relations Minister). That and not tabling answers in Parliament. New lows," O'Brien said. The total ad spent from 2020-21 till August 2025 is Rs 2,320.14 crore. The average expenditure per year for 66 ministries is Rs 454 crore.

Read More

  1. No More Budgetary Allocation For India’s Smart City Mission: Centre
  2. Centre Contributed Just 20% of Bengaluru Metro Rail Project Cost, Says Deputy CM Shivakumar

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress on Monday flagged that there has been an over 84 per cent increase in the Union government's expenditure on advertisements between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

The party also slammed the government for not furnishing this information in Parliament, and stated instead that the figures were available on the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) website.

On August 8 in Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien had asked for details of the Union government's expenditure on advertisements and publicity campaigns in newspapers and television media in the last five years.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said that the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) issues advertisements on behalf of various ministries and departments, and details of this expenditure were available on the CBC's website www.davp.nic.in.

O'Brien slammed the government for not giving a reply. The TMC also collated and analysed the data from the website. "This shaky Modi coalition has found another way to mock Parliament. Now, instead of giving answers directly during the Question Hour, they are directing the MPs to go visit websites. We went there and look what we found!" O'Brien told PTI.

TMC's analysis of the data on the DAVP website shows that the government spent Rs 349.24 crore on advertisements in 2020-21, which went down to Rs 274.87 crore in 2021-22. In 2022-23, the government spent Rs 347.38 crore on advertisements, which increased to Rs 656.08 crore in the pre-election year 2023-24. In 2024-25, the expenditure was Rs 643.63 crore.

"Startling figures that show how the PM (Prime Minister) has become PRM (Public Relations Minister). That and not tabling answers in Parliament. New lows," O'Brien said. The total ad spent from 2020-21 till August 2025 is Rs 2,320.14 crore. The average expenditure per year for 66 ministries is Rs 454 crore.

Read More

  1. No More Budgetary Allocation For India’s Smart City Mission: Centre
  2. Centre Contributed Just 20% of Bengaluru Metro Rail Project Cost, Says Deputy CM Shivakumar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CENTRAL GOVT ADVERTISING BUDGETTMCBJP GOVTGOVT AD BUDGETGOVT PUBLIC RELATIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Raksha Bandhan Pipalantri Way: Where Trees Are Brothers And Girl Child's Birth Is Celebrated By Planting 111 Saplings

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.