Central Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairperson Visits Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad: Chairperson of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) Jishnu Barua visited the Ramoji Film City here on Sunday and was impressed with its beauty.

The Telangana Electricity Regulation Commission (TERC) is organising a meeting of the Regulators Forum, which will be attended by chairpersons of the Electricity Regulatory Boards (ERC) of all the states in the country, on July 29 at Pragati Resorts near here.

Barua and chairpersons of state ERCs reached Hyderabad on Sunday. In the evening, they visited Ramoji Film City. They were impressed by the beauty of the Ramoji Film City. They had a gala time with family members at the Ramoji Film City.

Expressing happiness, Jishnu Barua said visiting the world-famous Ramoji Film City was "an unforgettable experience". He said astonishing cinematic stunts were impressive.