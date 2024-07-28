ETV Bharat / bharat

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairperson Visits Ramoji Film City

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) Jishnu Barua visited the Ramoji Film City. He was impressed with the beauty of the Ramoji Film City. Barua is in Hyderabad to attend a meeting of the Regulators Forum.

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairperson Visits Ramoji Film City
Central Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairperson and chairpersons of Electricity Regulatory Boards visited the Ramoji Film City with their families on Sunday (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Chairperson of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) Jishnu Barua visited the Ramoji Film City here on Sunday and was impressed with its beauty.

The Telangana Electricity Regulation Commission (TERC) is organising a meeting of the Regulators Forum, which will be attended by chairpersons of the Electricity Regulatory Boards (ERC) of all the states in the country, on July 29 at Pragati Resorts near here.

Barua and chairpersons of state ERCs reached Hyderabad on Sunday. In the evening, they visited Ramoji Film City. They were impressed by the beauty of the Ramoji Film City. They had a gala time with family members at the Ramoji Film City.

Expressing happiness, Jishnu Barua said visiting the world-famous Ramoji Film City was "an unforgettable experience". He said astonishing cinematic stunts were impressive.

The chairpersons of the state ERCs also said that the visit to Ramoji Film City was a great experience. They said the war scenes in London Street, Eureka, Baahubali, Mahabharata sets and the railway station sets mesmerised them.

Sri Ranga Rao, Chairman of the TERC, said that the visit to Ramoji Film City along with colleagues gave him happiness and he would come back with his family to visit Ramoji Film City.

In the meeting to be held on Monday, they will discuss the implementation of the Electricity Control Act across the country and the measures being taken by the discoms, he said. Sri Ranga Rao also said that the chairpersons of the state ERCs and the Jishnu Barua will visit the Yadadri temple on July 30.

