Central Counseling For MBBS Admissions To Start On July 18

Kota: With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results out for admissions to the medical colleges across the country the central counseling will start on July 18. Meanwhile, the state counseling is expected to start around July 30.

The date for the central counseling for the MBBS admission has been announced by the Medical Counseling Committee. This time 1236531 candidates have qualified NEET and there are more than 10 candidates for every seat available in the country. With the fee being very high in the private colleges, every candidate aims for obtaining admission in a government college which makes 20 candidates striving for every government college seat.

In terms of states there are 49 candidates per seat in Bihar and 43 in Haryana. The figure for the union territories is between five and seven candidates per seat.

There are 118148 MBBS seats available in 780 medical colleges of which 428 colleges are run by the government and offer 60082 seats. The rest of the seats are available with the private colleges and deemed universities.

Education expert Dev Sharma disclosed, “The maximum competition is in Bihar where there are 49 candidates for every government seat. A total of 80954 candidates have qualified from the state whereas the government seats available are just 1645.”

He said that Haryana stands second with only 825 government seats available for the 35592 qualified candidates. Similarly 70000 candidates have qualified in Kerala while the government seats available are 1755. There are 42 candidates per seat in this southern state.

Sharma said that the number of qualified candidates per government seat is 21 in Maharashtra, 22 each in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, 23 in Jharkhand, 26 in Arunachal Pradesh, 28 in Rajasthan, 31 in Uttar Pradesh, 32 in Delhi and 34 in Meghalaya.

There are 21 states and union territories where the competition is a bit less. Among these there are five candidates each for every seat in Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Daman and Diu) along with Andaman and Nicobar islands. At the same time the figure for Puducherry is seven and Telangana is 10. In Goa and Andhra Pradesh the competition for every seat is among 11 candidates while there are 12 candidates each competing for every seat in Mizoram, Chandigarh, Gujarat and Assam.

It needs to be pointed out that Sikkim has a private college but not a government one while Lakshadweep and Ladakh have neither a private nor a medical college.

Among the bigger states170684 candidates have qualified in Uttar Pradesh while the state has 5475 to offer. The figure for Maharashtra is 125727 candidates for 6025 seats which is followed by Rajasthan with 119865 candidates for 4326 government seats.

In Telangana 41584 candidates have qualified while the government seats available are 4290 and in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh there are 36776 candidates for 3385 seats that are available. Similarly 50040 candidates have qualified in Gujarat for the 4250 seats while there are 59018 qualifications for 3826 government seats in West Bengal. In Madhya Pradesh 60346 have qualified for 2700 seats on offer.

Sharma disclosed, “Many candidates repeat their exam the next year on failing to get a government seat. This is because the total MBBS fee in a government college is around Rs 10 lakh while the figure runs into Rs 25 to Rs 50 lakh for a management quota seat in these colleges. In case of the private colleges, a candidate has to pay Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1.40 crores as fees.”

He further added that in Rajasthan the fee for a NRI quota seat in government medical colleges is Rs 1.25 crores. Such fee structure outside the ambit of the government funded seats is prohibitive for the majority of the people.

Around 15 per cent seats in the various government colleges in the country are filled through the central counseling along with the central institutes like All India Institute of medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) etc. along with the colleges in the union territories. The counseling for the remaining 82 % seats is done by various boards set up by the state governments.