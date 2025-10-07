ETV Bharat / bharat

Central Assistance Approved to Assam And Gujarat For Flood Relief

The Central assistance has been provided from the National Disaster Response Fund.

The Central assistance has been provided from the National Disaster Response Fund.
File Photo: A villager stands near his house partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rains at Amoni in Nagaon district of Assam (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: A High-Level Committee (HLC), under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday approved Rs 707.97 crore of additional Central assistance to Assam and Gujarat, affected by floods, landslides during the year 2024.

This Central assistance has been provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Out of the total amount of Rs 707.97 crore, Rs 313.69 crore has been approved for Assam and Rs 394.28 crore for Gujarat. The High-Level Committee has also approved Rs 903.67 crore to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan under NDRF for Expansion and Modernisation of Fire Services.

A total outlay of Rs 903.67 crore will have Rs 676.33 crore as Central assistance. Out of the total amount of Rs 903.67 crore, Rs 117.19 crore has been approved for Haryana, Rs 397.54 crore for Madhya Pradesh and Rs 388.94 crore for Rajasthan.

A government official said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is standing shoulder to shoulder with the State Governments during natural calamities and disasters and providing all necessary support.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During the financial year 2025-26, the Central Government has released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 States under SDRF and Rs 2,024.04 crore under NDRF to 12 States.

Additionally, Rs 4,571.30 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 States and Rs 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 09 States have also been released.

Also Read

  1. Assam Flood Remains Critical With 2.6 Lakh Still Affected
  2. Rains Claim 9 More Lives In Gujarat, Flood-like Situation In Many Areas; PM Modi Speaks To CM
  3. Flood-Like Situation In Sabarmati River As Dam Water Released

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSAM AND GUJARAT FLOOD RELIEFASSAM FLOODSGUJARAT FLOODAID TO ASSAM AND GUJARAT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.