Central Assistance Approved to Assam And Gujarat For Flood Relief

Published : October 7, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST
New Delhi: A High-Level Committee (HLC), under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday approved Rs 707.97 crore of additional Central assistance to Assam and Gujarat, affected by floods, landslides during the year 2024.
This Central assistance has been provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
Out of the total amount of Rs 707.97 crore, Rs 313.69 crore has been approved for Assam and Rs 394.28 crore for Gujarat. The High-Level Committee has also approved Rs 903.67 crore to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan under NDRF for Expansion and Modernisation of Fire Services.
A total outlay of Rs 903.67 crore will have Rs 676.33 crore as Central assistance. Out of the total amount of Rs 903.67 crore, Rs 117.19 crore has been approved for Haryana, Rs 397.54 crore for Madhya Pradesh and Rs 388.94 crore for Rajasthan.
A government official said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is standing shoulder to shoulder with the State Governments during natural calamities and disasters and providing all necessary support.
This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During the financial year 2025-26, the Central Government has released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 States under SDRF and Rs 2,024.04 crore under NDRF to 12 States.
Additionally, Rs 4,571.30 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 States and Rs 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 09 States have also been released.
