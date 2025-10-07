ETV Bharat / bharat

Central Assistance Approved to Assam And Gujarat For Flood Relief

File Photo: A villager stands near his house partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rains at Amoni in Nagaon district of Assam ( IANS )

New Delhi: A High-Level Committee (HLC), under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday approved Rs 707.97 crore of additional Central assistance to Assam and Gujarat, affected by floods, landslides during the year 2024.

This Central assistance has been provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Out of the total amount of Rs 707.97 crore, Rs 313.69 crore has been approved for Assam and Rs 394.28 crore for Gujarat. The High-Level Committee has also approved Rs 903.67 crore to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan under NDRF for Expansion and Modernisation of Fire Services.

A total outlay of Rs 903.67 crore will have Rs 676.33 crore as Central assistance. Out of the total amount of Rs 903.67 crore, Rs 117.19 crore has been approved for Haryana, Rs 397.54 crore for Madhya Pradesh and Rs 388.94 crore for Rajasthan.