Central Agencies Being Used To Subdue Political Opponents: CPI(M) MP Radhakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram: Central investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are being used to subdue political opponents of the Centre, not just in Kerala but across India, CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan alleged on Friday.

Radhakrishnan made the allegation while responding to reporters' queries on an ED notice received by him to appear before the agency in connection with the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam case. The MP said that the notice does not mention the Karuvannur case and instead it asks him to produce details of his assets, including bank accounts and land records.

"I have sent a letter stating that I cannot appear before the agency now due to the ongoing Parliament session. I will appear before it after the session is over," he said. Radhakrishnan, the MP from Alathur Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, said that he was ready to face any investigation. "They are looking for assets that I have earned. Let them investigate and find out," he said.

The ED has summoned Radhakrishnan for questioning on March 15 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, according to official sources. He has been asked to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they have said.

The money laundering case stems from at least 16 FIRs registered by the Kerala Police Crime Branch at Thrissur in July 2021 on charges of alleged irregularities worth Rs 150 crore in the CPI(M)-controlled bank. The ED had conducted raids in this case in August-September 2023 and arrested four people, apart from attaching assets worth Rs 117 crore.