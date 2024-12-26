Centenary Celebrations Marks 1924 Congress Session & Gandhi's Legacy In Belagavi

Belagavi: Belagavi is set to commemorate the centenary of the historic 1924 Congress session, the only session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. The event, scheduled for December 26 and 27, aims to promote Gandhian principles of non-violence, communal harmony, and self-rule.
Centenary Celebrations and Events
The two-day commemoration will feature a series of events:
December 26: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will convene near the historic Gandhi Well, reflecting on contemporary challenges and strategies. A reprinted report of the 1924 session will be released, and a statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be unveiled at Veera Soudha. A Khadi Mela and a photo gallery dedicated to Gangadhar Rao Deshpande, a key organiser of the original session, will be inaugurated.
December 27: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be unveiled at Suvarna Soudha, with leaders from various political backgrounds in attendance. The day will culminate in a public meeting titled 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan,' emphasising the enduring relevance of Gandhian and Ambedkarite ideals in contemporary society.
City-Wide Preparations:
Belagavi has been adorned with illuminations to mark the centenary, creating a festive atmosphere that invites residents and visitors to partake in the celebrations. The city has been declared 'Mahatma Gandhi Navanagara' for the occasion, symbolising a renewed commitment to Gandhian values.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the significance of the centenary, stating that year-long programs have been organised across the state to promote Gandhiji's ideology. He emphasised that change is a continuous process, reflecting on the political developments since the original session.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar underscored the inclusive nature of the event, noting that it is not just a Congress party function but a program for everyone.
He detailed the extensive preparations and invited leaders from all parties to participate, reinforcing the event's focus on unity and collective reflection.
Historical Context:
The 1924 Belagavi session holds a unique place in India's freedom struggle as the only Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. During this session, Gandhi articulated his vision for non-violence, communal harmony, and self-rule, principles that became foundational to India's independence movement.
Public Engagement and Security Measures:
Organisers have planned for significant public participation, with Congress workers mobilising attendees from various regions. Security and traffic arrangements have been meticulously planned to ensure the smooth conduct of events, with local authorities coordinating efforts to manage the influx of participants and dignitaries.
"This centenary is not just a commemoration but a reaffirmation of our commitment to Gandhian ideals." - Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
The 1924 Belagavi session was a defining moment in our freedom struggle, and its legacy continues to guide us." - Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar
"As we honour this historic event, we are reminded of the enduring power of non-violence and unity." – Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge