Centenary Celebrations Marks 1924 Congress Session & Gandhi's Legacy In Belagavi

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the venue in Belgavi where Congress will hold centenary celebrations of 1924 session ( ETV Bharat )

Belagavi: Belagavi is set to commemorate the centenary of the historic 1924 Congress session, the only session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. The event, scheduled for December 26 and 27, aims to promote Gandhian principles of non-violence, communal harmony, and self-rule.

Centenary Celebrations and Events

The two-day commemoration will feature a series of events:

December 26: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will convene near the historic Gandhi Well, reflecting on contemporary challenges and strategies. A reprinted report of the 1924 session will be released, and a statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be unveiled at Veera Soudha. A Khadi Mela and a photo gallery dedicated to Gangadhar Rao Deshpande, a key organiser of the original session, will be inaugurated.

December 27: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be unveiled at Suvarna Soudha, with leaders from various political backgrounds in attendance. The day will culminate in a public meeting titled 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan,' emphasising the enduring relevance of Gandhian and Ambedkarite ideals in contemporary society.

City-Wide Preparations:

Belagavi has been adorned with illuminations to mark the centenary, creating a festive atmosphere that invites residents and visitors to partake in the celebrations. The city has been declared 'Mahatma Gandhi Navanagara' for the occasion, symbolising a renewed commitment to Gandhian values.