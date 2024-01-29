No Age Barrier for Marriage: 103-yr-Old Man Remarries Woman Less Than Half His Age

Centenarian remarries for a third time in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : Marriage knows no limits including advanced age. A 103-year-old man wedded a 49-year-old woman, sparking a widespread curiosity in Bhopal. At an age when he should have been fond of grandchildren, freedom fighter Habib Nazar preferred to remarry for a third time so far in his life. What more, he tells others that there is no lack of anything in his life by God's grace.

Now know the reason for marriage at this age. It would indeed surprise anybody. The 103 year old Habib Nazar, popularly known as Manjhale Mian, said that he did not like the loneliness of this age, so he looked for a girlfriend and eventually got married.

After watching Manjhale Mian travelling with his bride in an auto in Bhopal, the first question that is posed by anybody is whether such a marriage is healthy at this age. But some people in the area say Manjhale Mian is indeed completely healthy even at that advanced age. He is so mentally healthy that he has the courage to marry for the third time, they say.

After his previous wife passed away, Manjhale Mian felt he became very lonely. So he decided that he would not live alone any further and would marry for the third time. When young men were finding it hard to find brides, this 103 year old freedom fighter could get a wife less than half of his age.

What would Manjhle Mian say when congratulated?- A video is going viral on social media in which the aged Mia is seen riding in an auto with his bride. People standing nearby congratulate him and say, 'Many congratulations' and then ask how old he is. Mia raised fingers so that people understand that he is 103-years-old. He repeatedly says that he has everything thanks to the blessings of the God.