New Delhi: Census with caste enumeration will start in the hilly areas like Ladakh from October 1, 2026 and the rest of India from March 1, 2027, sources said on Wednesday.
Census With Caste Enumeration Will Start In Hilly Areas From Oct 1, 2026; Rest of India From March 1, 2027
Census with caste enumeration will start in the hilly areas like Ladakh from October 1, 2026 and the rest of India from March 1, 2027.
Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI
Published : June 4, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
1 Min Read
