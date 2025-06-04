Census 2027: CM Stalin Alleges BJP Conspiring To Reduce Tamil Nadu's Representation In Parliament

Chennai: After the Centre announced launch of nationwide Census including caste enumeration from March 1, 2027, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin came down heavily on the Union Government and condemned its decision regarding the population and caste census.

"The Indian Constitution mandates that delimitation must follow the first Census after 2026. The BJP has now delayed the Census to 2027, making their plan clear to reduce Tamil Nadu's Parliamentary representation," Stalin said in a post on X.

"I had warned about this. It is now unfolding. By siding with the BJP, Palaniswami is not just silent but complicit in this betrayal. It's now clear that he has surrendered to Delhi's domination," stated the CM.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are united as one in their demand for a Fair Delimitation. We need clear answers from the Union Government," he added.

Notably, the Population Census-2027 will be conducted in two phases along with enumeration of castes. The reference date for Population Census - 2027 will be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027. For the Union Territory of Ladakh and the non-synchronous snow-bound areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date will be 00.00 hours of October 1, 2026. The notification for intent of conducting Population Census with the above reference dates will be published in the official gazette tentatively on June 16, as per provision of section 3 of Census Act 1948.

