Mobile Thrown at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Tiruppur roadshow

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu): A cell phone was thrown at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a road show at Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The incident was recorded in a video.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day tour of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra. After attending the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) function held in Kerala, Prime Minister Modi attended the closing ceremony of Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai's 'En Man En People Yatra' in Tirupur.

The Prime Minister arrived at the Air Force base in Coimbatore by a special plane and from there he reached Tirupur by helicopter. Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai and others, who arrived in an open-air vehicle, accorded him a warm welcome.

The general public gave a rousing reception to Prime Minister Modi by showering flowers and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

It is seen in the video that the cell phone was thrown at PM Modi's vehicle from the crowd. The Prime Minister then asked a member of the Special Protection Group (SPG) to remove the cell phone. The video is now going viral.

The SPG is entrusted with the task of providing security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Minister and their immediate family members. A statement from the Tamil Nadu police is awaited on this matter.