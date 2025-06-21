ETV Bharat / bharat

Celebration At S-70 View Point Near Iconic Chenab Railway Bridge Marks Yoga Day

The International Yoga Day was celebrated across the world. The Chenab Bridge itself is an icon.

International Yoga Day was celebrated at the iconic Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST

Jammu: With monsoon clouds passing through the world’s highest iconic railway arch, Chenab bridge, in the background, officials of northern railways, district administration Reasi and paramilitary forces performing Yoga at S-70 view point marked the celebrations of 11th International Yoga Day in Jammu and Kashmir.

This was one of the most iconic moments of the day in Jammu and Kashmir and in India. Even though no major celebrity or political personality was present there to celebrate the day, the Chenab Bridge itself is an icon. After it was thrown open for commercial rail traffic by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, it has become a point for travellers of the Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar.

The efforts of the district administration of Reasi and Northern Railways have made it yet another point of attention by holding a yoga event today. The 359-meter-high Chenab Bridge is the world’s highest railway arch bridge and is taller than the Eiffel Tower of Paris.

It is considered an engineering marvel as it stands tall against high speed wind and other tough climatic conditions. Being part of the 272-km-long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL), the Chenab Bridge has become the much-talked-about structure of Indian Railways.

At Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined the soldiers and officers of the command to celebrate the International Yoga Day. He performed different Aasans and remained present throughout the time there.

Meanwhile, the International Yoga Day was observed in all over 10 districts of the Jammu region. As the early morning monsoon showers brought relief from scorching heat in Jammu, people performed Yoga with ease. Tourist places like Bhaderwah, Patnitop and Sanasar became another attraction for the day. The officials of the University of Jammu celebrated the day at its Bhaderwah campus where for the last few days, preparations were underway.

