Railway Week: Celebrating Journey Of Trains Through Time And Ages

Hyderabad: Indian Railways celebrates the Railway Week, from April 10-16 to commemorate the advent of Railways in India on April 16, 1853 from Mumbai to Thane.

History of Railway Week

On April 16, 1853, the first passenger train ran between Bori Bunder (Bombay) and Thane, a distance of 34 km. It was operated by three locomotives, named Sahib, Sultan and Sindh, and had thirteen carriages.

The Rajputana Malwa Railway’s Ajmer workshop manufactured the first steam locomotive, No. F-734, in 1895. Over the years, the railways have transformed dramatically, now focusing on developing bullet trains for the future.

Indian Railway Sector

The Indian railway system is regarded as the foundation and lifeblood of the economy. Indian railways span thousands of kilometres practically covering the entire nation, making it the fourth largest in the world after the US, China, and Russia. India's railway network is recognised as one of the largest railway systems in the world under single management. The railway network is also ideal for long-distance travel and movement of bulk commodities, apart from being an energy-efficient and economic mode of conveyance and transport. Indian Railways is the preferred carrier of automobiles in the country.

A Journey Through Time and Ages: Evolution of Indian Railway

On April 16, 1853, a 14-carriage train carrying 400 passengers set out from what is now called Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal for a distance of thirty-four kilometres.

Pre-Independence

First railway line laid in India

Chief Resident Engineer James John Berkely was appointed by the Great Peninsula Railway to construct India’s first railway track on August 21, 1847, in collaboration with the East India Company. Officially, the opening was done in 1853 when the railway line was first used for the Indian passenger rail.

First Railway Station in India

Previously known as Bori Bunder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stands as India's first railway station. After reconstruction in 1887, it was renamed Victoria Terminus, and in 1996 and 2017, it was rechristened Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST).

Introduction of Toilets in Railways

On July 2, 1909, a gentleman named Okhil Chandra Sen wrote a letter addressed to the Sahibganj Divisional office in West Bengal to set up toilets in trains. So, In 1909, after half a century of operation, toilets were installed in Indian Railways.

First Railway Budget

In 1925, the first railway budget was proposed. The first electric passenger train in India traveled between Victoria Terminus (VT) and Kurla on February 3, 1925. Since then, Indian Railways have progressed and advanced in a significant way, and it has now become one of the most vital means of transportation in the nation, carrying over 30 million passengers and more than 3 million tonnes of freight across the country every day.

India’s first/ oldest Working locomotive

The Fairy Queen is one of the world's oldest working steam locomotives, built in the year 1855. The Government of India bestowed its heritage status on the Fairy Queen in 1972 and declared it as the national treasure. This is provided a special spot in the newly built National Rail Museum at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

Introduction of Electric Trains

On February 3, 1925, India’s first electric train ran on the Bombay Victoria Terminus (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) to Kurla route, powered by a 1,500 V DC system. This milestone was a response to the limitations of steam engines, which struggled to meet the demands of burgeoning urban centres and trade hubs.

Railways in Independent India

After independence, India inherited a rail network that needed significant modernisation. Many new lines were constructed to connect important towns and cities. The rail network in the country stood around nearly 55,000 kilometres after independence in 1947. Today, Indian Railways is one of the world’s most prominent rail service providers. With nearly 1,30,000 km of total route length, it truly is a mammoth rail system of the world. Indian Railways operates the world’s second-biggest network under a single administration and Asia’s largest rail network.

Nationalisation of the Railway

Soon after independence, Indian Railways was nationalised in 1951. It was a significant milestone. It led to the division of the Indian Railways into different zones for effective management. The further expansion of the rail network continued during the subsequent Five-Year Plans.

Reservation of seats in Indian Railway

In 1986, computer-based Railway Ticket Reservation System was started by Indian Railways. This is presently referred as "Passenger Reservation System"(PRS)in Indian Railway

India’s First solar-powered Train

On July 14, 2017, the Indian railway launched the first-ever DEMU(Diesel-electric multiple units) from Delhi’s Safdarjung Station. The train was all set to operate from Delhi’s Sahrai Rohila to Haryana’s Farukh Nagar. The train is equipped with a total of 16 solar panels that together generate a total of 300 Wp and a total of six coaches.

Recently Introduced Passenger Train Services

Amrit Bharat non-AC trains (2024): Amrit Bharat trains are fully non-AC trains comprising 12 sleeper class coaches and eight general class coaches. In 2024, four Amrit Bharat trains have been introduced.

Vande Bharat AC chair car (2019): Vande Bharat trainswere launched in 2019.20 As of December, 2024, there are 136 Vande Bharat trains operating in the country. These trains can run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

Vande Bharat AC Sleeper train: These trains can run at180 kmph. 22,23 These trains will be operationalised after field trials.

Bharat Gaurav trains (2021): Bharat Gaurav trains are specialised tourist and pilgrimage trains. They have a mixture of AC and non-AC coaches. These trains are operated between cultural heritage sites.

Major Developments in Indian Railway Sector

Growing Demand

India is projected to account for 40% of the total global share of rail activity by 2050 In FY25, railway traffic revenue is estimated to be Rs. 2,78,600 crore (US$ 32.07 billion), comprising 99.4% of the total revenue.

Attractive Opportunities

Indian Railways is developing and creating technology in areas such as signaling and telecommunication with 15,000 kms being converted into automatic signaling and 37,000 kms to be fitted with ‘KAVACH’, the domestically developed Train Collision Avoidance System.

Higher Investments

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in railway-related components stood at Rs. 9,155 crore (US$ 1.42 billion) from April 2000-September 2024. The government has laid an ambitious target to allocate US$ 1.4 trillion between 2019 and 2023, including investment to the tune of US$ 750 billion on the railway infrastructure by 2030.

Policy Support

Government has allowed 100% FDI in the railway sector. Starting November 1, 2024, Indian Railways has revised its ticket booking rules by reducing the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from 120 days to 60 days.