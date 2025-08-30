Pune: Even after awareness campaigns and record-breaking achievements by girls, in some families, the birth of a son is still considered a reason to rejoice and an honour for the entire family whereas the birth of a girl child is not accepted, let alone celebrated. Even today, female foeticide and discrimination at birth remain areas of concern in several parts of India. But a doctor in Pune has been trying to change the narrative and statistics by celebrating the birth of every girl child as a festival for over 14 years now.

Dr. Ganesh Rakh, who runs Medicare Hospital in Hadapsar, launched his ‘Beti Bachao Mohim’ (Save the Daughter campaign) on January 3, 2012 and as a first step, waived fees for the delivery of every girl in his facility. So far, he has helped deliver over 2,500 baby girls, and not charged a single paisa ensuring that the birth of a daughter for parents is marked only by joy and dignity.

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years (ETV Bharat)

Ask him the reason why he started the campaign and Dr. Rakh recalls the many painful moments that left a deep impression on him. "When I started my hospital and began conducting deliveries, I was disturbed by a weird pattern. I saw parents and relatives celebrate when a boy was born, pay the bill happily, and leave for home but in case of girls there was often a grim atmosphere. Not many looked happy and some would refuse to pay the bills. Many regretted. That was the moment I decided to do something that can change the way people look at child birth,” Dr. Rakh said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Thus was born the Beti Bachao Mohim, a step that revolutionised things in the area. He announced to provide free treatment for girl child deliveries which spread a larger message that the birth of a daughter is a blessing.

But keeping the campaign alive was a challenge for Dr Rakh who had started the Medicare Hospital with loans. He came from a modest background and had to repay the loan from what was earned through the hospital. "My father was a porter. So I did not have any property to fall back on. When we began, my family and hospital staff were skeptical because they thought it was the government’s responsibility, not ours to create awareness. But my father told me to continue the mission. He also assured me that if needed, he would not mind starting work as a porter to support me. His words were enough for me to stick to my resolve,” says Dr. Rakh.

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years (ETV Bharat)

Over the years, many people have chosen to get the delivery done at Dr Rakh's hospital knowing that if a girl is born, they would not have to pay the bill. But more than financial help, Dr. Rakh also ensures that the families are given emotional support besides counseling that can change their perspective.

The campaign, in a few years, drew attention of people like Amitabh Bachchan who praised Dr. Rakh as a 'real hero.' Even industrialist Anand Mahindra lauded Dr Rakh's efforts. He has been invited to various events and places to speak about his initiative and spread awareness across the country and outside.

Dr. Rakh now dreams to establish a super specialty hospital dedicated to women and girls, where treatment cost will be affordable or zero depending on the disease. "I believe, once people understand the importance of the mission, helping hands will join in to make it sustainable," the doctor added.

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years (ETV Bharat)

Akshay Rakh, a relative of one patient, shared his experience. “Though we were not very keen on whether we will have a baby boy or girl, I chose to get it done at Dr. Rakh's facility. When my wife delivered our daughter here, we were happy the way he and his team made the experience memorable. It highlighted the importance girls have,” he said.

Another Savita Sonawane, who welcomed her first granddaughter at Medicare Hospital, shared that the birth of Rajnandini was a unique experience for the family. “We had heard that delivery charges are free here in case of girl children. My daughter delivered a baby girl and the hospital staff took great care of her, and we were overjoyed. This campaign by Dr Rakh celebrates girls and it must continue.”

For Dr. Ganesh Rakh, a doctor's responsibility does not end with treating patients. It is more about healing social wounds. "I want the families to celebrate daughters, smile and break the gender bias. A girl’s birth should be celebrated like a festival which will also indicate that our society is actually making a progress,” Dr Rakh added.

A Peek Into Data

Overall sex ratio (total population): India’s sex ratio improved to 1,020 females per 1,000 males in NFHS-5 (2019–21); rural 1,037, urban 985. (Source: NFHS-5 - 2019-21)

Sex ratio at birth (SRB): Increased from 918 girls per 1,000 boys in 2014–15 to 933 in 2022–23, though still below the natural norm of ~952. (Source: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare)

Child Sex Ratio (0–6 years): Declined from 927 in 2001 Census to 919 in 2011 Census; currently around 918 with significant state-level variations. (Source: Census of India, Wikipedia – Child Sex Ratio in India)

‘Missing’ girls due to sex-selective practices: Nearly 9 million girls went missing in India between 2000 and 2019 due to sex-selective abortion. (Source: Pew Research Center, Down To Earth)

Haryana’s sex ratio at birth: ETVB reported that the figure dropped to 910 girls per 1,000 boys in 2024, the lowest in eight years despite previous improvements.

Government campaign: The ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme, launched in 2015, continues to target skewed sex ratios and promote girl child welfare. (Source: Ministry of Women & Child Development). It has increased the enrollment of girls in secondary education by 2.49%, as per government date issued by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. The campaign has increased enrollment of girls in secondary education in the last 10 years from 75.51% in 2014-15 to 78% in 2023-24, reflecting the positive influence of educational interventions.