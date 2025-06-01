ETV Bharat / bharat

Cedar Tree Crushes Mother-Daughter Duo On Trip To Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

The deceased, from Punjab's Ludhiana, were in Kullu to celebrate the wedding anniversary of family members. Their bodies have been handed over after an autopsy.

The cedar tree that crushed the mother-daughter duo.
The cedar tree that crushed the mother-daughter duo. (ETV Bharat)
Kullu: A mother-daughter duo was buried under a cedar tree in Suma Ropa of Manikaran Valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Sunday. They came from Punjab's Ludhiana for a trip, police said.

The bodies were rescued by the police and sent for autopsy, following which they were handed over to the family members.

According to police, Gubchan Singh came to Manali along with his wife Avinash Kaur, daughter Nishu Verma and other family members to attend his wedding anniversary, which fell on Saturday. During the day, everyone had gone for a walk on the banks of the Parvati River in Suma Ropa. Meanwhile, a large cedar tree fell amid a storm on Avinsh and Nishu, leading to their deaths on the spot. The intestines of both came out due to the impact of the treefall.

"Avinash Kaur was a resident of YF Block of Ludhiana, and Nishu (37 years) was a resident of Dabba Colony. The mother and daughter died in a moment in front of the family members. The family is in deep shock after the accident. The bodies have been handed over to the family after completing the post-mortem formalities. People should keep a distance from the banks of rivers and drains and other unsafe places during a storm," Manikaran Police Station in-charge Sanjeev Walia said.

