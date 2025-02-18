CEC Selection: Rahul Gandhi Shares Dissent Note After Centre Appoints Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has posted on Tuesday his dissent note on 'X' as to why the government will have to wait for the Supreme Court to decide on the litigation in choosing the Chief Election Commissioner.

Late on Monday night, a law ministry announcement revealed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel has decided to appoint Gyanesh Kumar as the next Chief Election Commissioner as successor of Rajiv Kumar who retired Tuesday.

He had submitted the dissent note in the meeting which he attended on Monday with the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to choose the next top boss of the Election Commission of India.

"During the meeting of the committee to select the next Election Commissioner, I presented a dissent note to the PM and HM," he wrote on his social media handle, sharing the two-page note.

"The most fundamental aspect of an independent Election Commission free from executive interference is the process of choosing the Election Commissioner and Chief Election Commissioner. By violating the Supreme Court order and removing the Chief Justice of India from the committee, the Modi Government has exacerbated the concerns of hundreds of millions of voters over the integrity of our electoral process. As the LoP it is my duty to uphold the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the founding leaders of our nation and hold the government to account. It is both disrespectful and discourteous for the PM and HM to have made a midnight decision to select the new CEC, when the very composition of the committee and the process is being challenged in the Supreme Court and is due to be heard in less than forty-eight hours(sic),"the share note read.