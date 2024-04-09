Amid threats, Centre Accords Z-Category VIP Security Cover to CEC Rajiv Kumar

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 9, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

Updated : Apr 9, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

Amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar was given Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos given potential threats.

Amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar was given Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos given potential threats.

New Delhi: The Union government has provided Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos in view of potential threats, official sources said on Tuesday. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has entrusted the Central Reserve Police Force with providing a contingent of about 40-45 personnel for the task, the sources said.

A threat perception report prepared by central security agencies had recommended a strong cover for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar. The move comes amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections that begin on April 19. The armed commandos will accompany the CEC during his travels across the country, the sources said.

Kumar is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch. He took charge as the 25th CEC on May 15, 2022. He had been appointed as an election commissioner in the poll body on September 1, 2020.

Last Updated :Apr 9, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.