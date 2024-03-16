CEC Rajeev Kumar Warns Against Spread of Misinformation During Lok Sabha Elections

Hyderabad: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned against the spread of misinformation during the general elections. He said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will soon launch a “Myth vs Reality" project to clear the air around fake news spreading on social media platforms.

Tackling misinformation in today's digital age is complex. "We have put certain measures in place to ensure misinformation is nipped in the bud. We're proactive in debunking fake news. Originators of fake news are to be dealt with severely as per extant laws," disclosed CEC Rajeev Kumar.

"Remember, "Verify Before You Amplify" is the mantra to combat fake news. Let's rely on authoritative sources to ensure accurate information prevails. Stay vigilant and help us maintain the integrity of the electoral process," he said

The political parties are advised to ensure responsible social media behaviour. Originators of fake news are to be dealt with severely as per extant laws. Section 79(3)(B) of the IT Act empowers nodal officers in each state to remove unlawful content. The Election Commission will curtail fake narratives - SOP for quick response against fake news with proactive communication on fakes - Myth vs reality on eci.gov.in.

Fake news and misinformation is a major problem in the modern and connected world. Although various forms of propaganda have been around for ages, digital ‘fake news’ is becoming a cause for concern, partly due to the ease of creating, diffusing and consuming content.

Read more: Google Unveils New Tools To Support India Elections, Curb AI-Generated Content