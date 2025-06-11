CEC Kumar Reaffirms ECI's Role In Capacity Building For Election Management Bodies

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday highlighted India's electoral integrity, scale and diversity at the Stockholm International Conference on Electoral Integrity in Sweden and reaffirmed the role of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in capacity building programmes for Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of countries around the globe.

Addressing the participants, Kumar said, "Conducting elections with utmost integrity is a testament to our national resolve."

He also informed about the massive scale of the election exercise undertaken by the ECI, especially during the parliamentary elections, which is done under the close watch of the political parties, candidates, general, police and expenditure observers.

Pointing out the scale of coordination that underpins the conduct of elections in India, Kumar said, "With over 20 million personnel, including polling staff, police forces, observers and agents of political parties at the time of elections, the ECI becomes the world's largest organisation, surpassing the combined workforce of several national governments and major global corporations. The Commission ensures that India's nearly one billion electors are freely able to exercise their franchise. "

He also traced the evolution of Indian elections over the decades, noting how the system has adapted to increasing complexity while staying rooted in constitutional values. "From 173 million electors in 1951–52 to 979 million in 2024, and from just 0.2 million polling stations in the early years to over 1.05 million today, India's electoral journey has demonstrated both institutional foresight and unmatched scale," Kumar said.

He noted that the 2024 General Elections saw the participation of 743 political parties, including six national parties, 67 state parties and other registered political parties.

Kumar said a total of 20,271 candidates contested in elections conducted across the length and breadth of the country using 6.2 million Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), reaffirming the poll body's capability to conduct elections that are inclusive, efficient and secure.

He underscored the statutory sharing of India's Electoral Roll with all recognised political parties every year during its revision as well as before the elections since 1960 till today, with provision of claims, objections and appeals, as one of the world's most rigorous and transparent exercises, reinforcing the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process. He noted that this robust mechanism plays a vital role in upholding electoral credibility across the country, year after year.

Reflecting on the inclusive design of Indian elections, Kumar said the electoral process serves first-time voters, senior citizens above 85 years, persons with special abilities, third-gender electors and voters in the most inaccessible regions with equal care and commitment.

He said, from polling booths with a single elector to the highest altitude stations like Tashigang in Himachal Pradesh, India's commitment to leaving no voter behind was reiterated as a constitutional principle rather than a logistical challenge.

On the sidelines of the conference, Kumar held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mexico, Indonesia, Mongolia, South Africa, Switzerland, Moldova, Lithuania, Mauritius, Germany, Croatia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. These engagements focused on voter participation, electoral technology, diaspora voting and institutional capacity-building.

Over 100 participants representing EMBs of around 50 countries are taking part in the conference organised by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).