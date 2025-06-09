CEC Kumar Interacts With Indian Diaspora In Sweden, Reiterates ECI's Focus On Inclusive Participation

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who is on an official visit to Sweden, interacted with the Indian diaspora and reiterated the Election Commission of India's focus on inclusive participation and civic engagement among Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).

During his interaction, the Chief Election Commissioner highlighted initiatives such as the Online Voter Registration System and the Electronic Transmission of Postal Ballot Management System (ETPBMS), aimed at enabling greater participation of overseas voters.

Notably, this is Kumar's maiden visit to Sweden after taking over as the Chief Election Commissioner. He is leading a delegation comprising senior officials from the Election Commission, including the Director General of IIIDEM, Rakesh Verma, Vijay Kumar Pandey, DDG (Law) and Rahul Sharma, Principal Secretary.

Kumar is scheduled to attend the International IDEA Stockholm Conference on Electoral Integrity, being organised from June 10-12. Underlining India's leadership in election management, the Chief Election Commissioner has been invited to deliver the inaugural keynote address at the Conference beginning Tuesday, as per the Election Commission of India.

The massive scale of the Indian elections and the magnitude of the logistics involved in the exercise evince keen interest among the Election Management Bodies (EMBs) across the world. Over 100 participants representing around 50 countries are taking part in the Conference, which is being organised by International IDEA in collaboration with the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Swedish Election Authority, and the Australian Electoral Commission, it said.

The CEC will begin his meetings with the senior officials of International IDEA, including the Secretary General, Kevin Casas-Zamora, Secretary-General of International IDEA, on Monday (local time).

This would be followed by detailed one-to-one bilateral meetings with the Chief Election Commissioners of nearly 20 countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, South Africa, Indonesia, Mexico, Mongolia, and Switzerland among others, further reinforcing India's commitment to global democratic cooperation and the exchange of best practices in the coming days.

Besides others, Kumar would also be interacting with other senior international counterparts, including Leena Rikkilä Tamang, Director (Asia-Pacific), International IDEA and Abdool Rahman Mohammad Irfan, Electoral Commissioner of Mauritius.

The Stockholm Conference brings together heads of EMBs, policymakers, and institutional leaders to deliberate on contemporary challenges to electoral integrity. Key focus areas include disinformation, digital disruption, electoral security, climate-related risks, and the role of Artificial Intelligence in elections.

The Election Commission of India said as the world's largest democracy, India has maintained a longstanding partnership with International IDEA, contributing actively to global discourse through its institutional innovations and democratic experiences. Through various capacity-building programmes and conferences, the IIIDEM is also emerging as a premier institute for electoral management excellence, it said.