Ceasefire Between India And Pakistan To Continue Beyond May 18, Says Army

Srinagar: Amid reports of the fresh ceasefire between India and Pakistan ending on Sunday, the Indian Army clarified that the ceasefire understanding between the two rival armies will continue beyond the day. The Army in a statement said that the ceasefire has “no expiry date” indicating the ceasefire between the two neighbours after the recent armed conflict will continue.

“Some media houses are reporting that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan is ending today. As far as, a continuation of break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs interaction of 12 May are concerned, there is no expiry date to it,” the army said in a statement.

The Army further said that there are “no DGMO talks scheduled today”. India and Pakistan entered into a four-day armed conflict following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed in Baisaran meadow.

In response to the massacre, the Indian government launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against “terrorists and their hideouts” inside Pakistan and PoJK. The Pakistan army retaliated which led to four day-long armed conflict with exchange of shelling on the 740 km long Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, drones and missile attacks.

The conflict led to the killing of several civilians on both sides, many of them in Poonch in Jammu province. With the intervention of US President Donald Trump, both the countries agreed upon a ceasefire understanding on the Line of Control as the region was most hit by shelling which killed civilians and destroyed their homes.