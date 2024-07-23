ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2024: “All Hands on Table…” CEA Nageswaran Calls for Strong Domestic Growth for ‘Viksit Bharat’

author img

By ANI

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 6:59 AM IST

Nageswaran highlighted global challenges such as net zero emissions, energy transition, and geopolitical tensions. Despite these, India aims to sustain domestic growth with the economy showing resilience post-pandemic, with GDP exceeding pre-crisis levels.

DR V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2024, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, DR V Anantha Nageswaran on July 22 addressed a press briefing and highlighted the points made in Economic Survey 2024. He said all hands must be on the table as no economic activity should be excluded.

He said, “All hands on the table must be there, no economic activity will be excluded, we need manufacturing we need services we need agriculture, we need public and private sectors to act together, we need union and state governments to act together."

He further said, "With several countries attempting net zero emission at the same time and trying to achieve energy transition, it is going to be a major issue in resource availability. Geopolitical fragmentation, climate change, and global trade did not affect East Asia when they were making their transition from lower-income to higher-income countries."

"We have to chart our path towards Viksit Bharat amidst these headwinds. This is why domestic growth becomes very important. The average growth rate till March'24 has been around 8% and the real GDP is 20% above the pre-pandemic levels. Investment is being driven not only by public sector capital formation, both union and state governments are spearheading the capital formations. Private Capex has recovered and is growing,” Nageswaran added.

