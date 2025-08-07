ETV Bharat / bharat

CDS Formally Releases Declassified Versions Of Joint Doctrines For Cyberspace Operations & Amphibious Operations

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan released the declassified versions of Joint Doctrines of Cyberspace Operations and Amphibious Operations ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs on Thursday formally released the declassified versions of the Joint Doctrines for Cyberspace Operations and Amphibious Operations during the Chiefs of Staff Committee meeting in New Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the declassification of these doctrines underscores India’s commitment to enhance visibility, accessibility and wider dissemination of joint war-fighting concepts.

"The Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations outlines a unified approach to defend national cyberspace interests, integrating offensive and defensive cyber capabilities and enabling synchronised operations across the three Services. It emphasises threat-informed planning, resilience building, real-time intelligence integration and development of joint cyber capabilities," the statement said.

According to the MoD, the Joint Doctrine for Amphibious Operations defines the framework for planning and executing amphibious operations by integrating maritime, air and land forces.