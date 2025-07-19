ETV Bharat / bharat

CDS Delivers Talk On Op Sindoor At Tamil Nadu's Wellington, Emphasis On Tri-Services Synergy

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Saturday delivered a talk on Operation Sindoor at a prestigious military institution and laid emphasis on the tri-services synergy demonstrated during the action by the Indian armed forces. He visited the Defence Services Staff College, Tamil Nadu's Wellington and also addressed the student officers of 81st Staff Course, its permanent staff and station officers of Wellington.

"The CDS delivered a talk on Operation Sindoor and emphasised on important aspects of tri-services synergy demonstrated during the successful operations by the Indian armed forces," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Later, while interacting with the faculty of the college, Gen Chauhan laid stress on integration and jointness imperatives, capability development, 'Aatmanirbharta' and an in-depth understanding of the transformative changes being pursued in the military.