CDS Delivers Talk On Op Sindoor At Tamil Nadu's Wellington, Emphasis On Tri-Services Synergy

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan visited the Defence Services Staff College, and also addressed the student officers of 81st Staff Course.

File photo of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 19, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Saturday delivered a talk on Operation Sindoor at a prestigious military institution and laid emphasis on the tri-services synergy demonstrated during the action by the Indian armed forces. He visited the Defence Services Staff College, Tamil Nadu's Wellington and also addressed the student officers of 81st Staff Course, its permanent staff and station officers of Wellington.

"The CDS delivered a talk on Operation Sindoor and emphasised on important aspects of tri-services synergy demonstrated during the successful operations by the Indian armed forces," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Later, while interacting with the faculty of the college, Gen Chauhan laid stress on integration and jointness imperatives, capability development, 'Aatmanirbharta' and an in-depth understanding of the transformative changes being pursued in the military.

The CDS was also briefed by the DSSC Commandant, Lt Gen Virendra Vats on the ongoing training activities at the College, where emphasis is being laid on fostering jointness and inter-services awareness, "specifically with the institutionalisation of the Deep Purple Division," it said.

The 45-week 81st Staff Course is presently underway at the college. The present course comprises 500 student officers, including 45 from 35 friendly countries, the statement said.

