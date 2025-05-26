ETV Bharat / bharat

CDS Anil Chauhan Visits Northern, Western Commands; Lauds Indian Army’s Role In 'Operation Sindoor'

Udhampur: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the Indian Army’s Northern Command at Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir and Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station, Haryana on May 25. He interacted with the Army Commanders, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, and senior Staff Officers, who were actively involved in the planning and execution of 'Operation Sindoor'. During the visit, he conducted a strategic review and operational assessment in the Northern and Western theatres.

At Udhampur, the CDS was briefed on the success of the Northern Army in neutralising the terror network, adversary’s assets that supported terror and countermeasures taken to protect own military assets & civil population during Operation Sindoor. He was apprised about the efforts by the Northern Army in the rehabilitation of the civilians of the border areas who the adversary targeted.

The Northern Army Commander gave an update on the continued operational & logistics preparedness of the Northern Army and assured the CDS of its commitment in protecting the borders, while also launching an all-out effort to eradicate terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir.

At Chandimandir, a comprehensive brief on the kinetic & non-kinetic punitive response during 'Operation Sindoor was given by the Western Army Commander. A detailed overview of the operational environment, defence preparedness and key outcomes of the operation was provided, while underscoring the prevailing security situation along the Western borders.

Inputs on technological infusion and enhanced logistics capability, contributing to high operational efficiency, real-time situational awareness and strengthening the military capability of the Western Army were also highlighted. The CDS was also given an insight into Veterans’ Care & Medicare facilities extended to serving & retired personnel, reflecting the Indian Army’s firm commitment to the welfare of those who serve the national cause.