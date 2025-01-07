CCTV Footage Of Roaming Leopard In Nadyal Stokes Fear

Srisailam: A roaming leopard has stirred panic in the Nadyal district of Andhra Pradesh as the big cat was spotted near the famous Shaiva Temple in Mahandi of the district a few months ago, causing tension in the locality.

With the memory still afresh, localities are living under constant fear of the beast on the prowl which sneaked into a house near Pathalaganga of Srisailam at night. The CCTV footage of the incident has exacerbated the fear perception of the people as the area, on the bank of a river, is surrounded by a forest from where leopards often venture out.

A leopard was spotted by devotees of the temple at Parvathipuram on the road leading from Mahanandi to Gajulapalle. They recorded the leopard's movements on their mobile phones. People were worried when the same leopard, which had left the residents and devotees of Mahanandi panicking three months ago, reappeared.

It's worth noting here that a leopard was spotted at the Infosys campus in Mysuru of Karnatka, promoting the management to instruct employees to work from home. Forest department officers launched a combing operation on the campus soon after the animal was spotted prowling in the morning. Security staff initially spotted the leopard in the underground parking zone, and its movements were also captured by CCTV cameras. The HR confirmed that no staff members have been allowed entry into the campus since morning. According to sources, the leopard was first spotted in the early hours of December 31 and a team of 50 forest department officials, including experts trained to sedate the wild animals, were deployed for the operation.