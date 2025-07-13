CCTV Cameras To Be Installed In All Coaches, Locos Of Indian Railways

New Delhi: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has given the go ahead to install CCTV cameras in all 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locos of the Indian Railways.

Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu reviewed the progress of CCTV Cameras’ installation in locomotives and coaches at a meeting attended by the senior officials of the Railway Board.

The railway officials informed that successful trials have been done in the loco engines and coaches of the Northern Railway. Each railway coach will be covered with four dome type CCTV cameras - two in each entrance way and each locomotive will have six CCTV cameras. This will include one camera each at the front, rear and on both sides of the locomotive. Each cab (front and rear) of a loco will be fitted with one dome CCTV camera and two desk mounted microphones.

The officials said that the CCTV cameras will have the latest specifications and will be STQC certified. The Union Minister for Railways emphasised on deploying the best-in-class equipment. He urged the railway officials to ensure that high quality footage should be available even for trains running at over 100 kmph speeds and also under low lighting conditions.

Vaishnaw encouraged the officials to explore the use of AI on the data captured by CCTV cameras, in collaboration with the IndiaAI mission. The purpose of fitting cameras in the common movement areas of coaches is to improve safety and security of passengers. While preserving privacy, these cameras will help in identifying miscreants.