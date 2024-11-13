ETV Bharat / bharat

CCPA Issues New Guidelines to Address Misleading Advertisements in Coaching Industry

New Delhi: In a major step to protect consumer rights and ensure transparency, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has introduced comprehensive guidelines aimed at combating misleading advertisements in the coaching sector. The “Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisement in Coaching Sector, 2024” focus on shielding students from deceptive marketing practices commonly employed by coaching centers.

Nidhi Khare, Chief Commissioner of the CCPA, announced the guidelines, which aim to ensure students and their families make well-informed choices about educational services.

As the coaching industry has grown, so has the issue of misleading claims. Gyanendra Tiwari, Professor at an IIT, discussed the importance of ethical practices in this sector with ETV Bharat, highlighting the issue of exaggerated success rates and fake endorsements by coaching centers. “The problem arises when coaching institutes start misrepresenting their faculty and results. Many times, they display photos of students who have not even attended their classes,” Tiwari noted. He emphasized that these tactics often mislead students and families into choosing institutes that may not deliver the promised results.

The CCPA’s guidelines come after consultations with various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, educational institutions, consumer organizations, and Edtech companies. In February 2024, a draft of these guidelines was shared for public comment, receiving feedback from 28 organizations, such as the India EdTech Consortium and the Consumer Education & Research Centre (CERC). The finalized guidelines address critical areas such as false success claims, endorser accountability, and contract transparency.

Key Definitions and Scope

The guidelines offer specific definitions to clarify the coverage and implications for the coaching industry:

• Coaching: Refers to academic guidance and instruction provided to students, excluding non-academic activities like sports and arts.

• Coaching Center: Defined as any facility serving more than fifty students.

• Endorser: Includes individuals promoting coaching centers, who must now verify claims to avoid endorsing false information.

These guidelines apply to all entities involved in coaching and extend accountability to endorsers and public figures promoting coaching centers. Endorsers are now required to verify any claims they endorse, such as success rates or guaranteed results. If they fail to do so, they can be held liable under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Key Provisions in the Guidelines

1. Regulation of Advertisements: Coaching centers are prohibited from making false claims regarding courses, fees, faculty qualifications, success rates, job security, and admissions. Misleading advertisements related to exam results or guaranteed selections are also banned.

2. Truthful Representation: Coaching centers must provide accurate information about their infrastructure, faculty, and other resources to avoid deceiving potential students about the quality of their services.