CCPA Issues Advisory To E-Commerce Platforms For Self-Audit To Detect Dark Patterns

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued an advisory to all e-commerce platforms to take necessary steps to ensure that their platforms do not engage in deceptive and unfair trade practices.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, all e-commerce platforms have been advised to conduct self-audits to identify dark patterns within three months of the issuance of the advisory and take necessary steps to ensure that their platforms are free from such malpractices. The e-commerce platforms, based on the self-audit reports, have also been encouraged to submit self-declarations on non-indulgence in any dark patterns. The self-declarations by the platforms will enable a fair digital ecosystem, along with building trust between consumers and e-commerce platforms.

CCPA has also issued notices to e-commerce platforms in some cases that have been found violating the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns. All e-commerce platforms are, therefore, advised to refrain from deploying deceptive design interfaces that mislead consumers or manipulate their decision-making. The authority has been keeping a close watch on the violation of the guidelines. Instances of Dark Patterns have been noticed on e-commerce platforms, the ministry said.

The Department of Consumer Affairs constituted a Joint Working Group (JWG) with representatives from concerned ministries, regulators, voluntary consumer organisations and NLUs to examine and undertake measures to identify violations of dark patterns on e-commerce platforms and share the information with the department at regular intervals. The JWG shall also suggest appropriate awareness programmes for creating awareness amongst the consumers, the ministry informed.

As part of the government's broader strategy and ongoing efforts to strengthen consumer protection in the digital era and curb unfair practices in e-commerce and online services, the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns were notified in 2023 with 13 specified dark patterns, it added.