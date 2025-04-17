CCPA Asks Coaching Centres To Adhere To Guidelines For Preventing Misleading Advertisements

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has advised coaching centres to strictly adhere to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and Guidelines for the Prevention of Misleading Advertisements in the Coaching Sector, 2024.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, the CCPA clearly outlines it is essential for coaching centres to make representations that are accurate, clear and free from misleading claims or the concealment of important information from consumers.

Additionally, coaching centres should avoid making assurances of guaranteed success. The coaching centres must clearly disclose key details in their advertisements, including the student’s name, rank, course type, and whether the course was paid. Disclaimers must be prominently displayed in the same font size as other important information to ensure consumers are not misled, the Ministry pointed out.

Following the recent declaration of results for examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET, the CCPA observed that coaching centres are not adhering to the Guidelines for the Prevention of Misleading Advertisements in the Coaching Sector, 2024. Considering the violation of the Act and the Guidelines, CCPA has recently issued notices to few coaching institutes on issues pertaining to guaranteed placement/selection, assurance of rank in JEE/NEET, violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices including promised services not provided, admission cancelled but fee not refunded, deficiency in service and non/partial refund of fees, the Ministry informed

These claims and practices appear to be violating various provisions of the Act including Section 2(28) and 2 (47) of Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisement in Coaching Sector, 2024.

As per the Ministry, the Guidelines for the Prevention of Misleading Advertisements in the Coaching Sector, 2024, were issued on November 13, 2024. These guidelines prohibit coaching centres from making false or misleading claims/advertisements to promote their services and from engaging in deceptive or unfair practices. These guidelines represent a vital step toward preventing exploitation of students and ensuring they are not misled by false promises or compelled into unfair contracts.

The guidelines are framed to enhance transparency and fairness, helping students and their families make informed decisions based on accurate and truthful information. These guidelines supplement existing regulations and further strengthen the regulatory framework governing advertisements in the coaching sector.

In a significant move to protect consumer rights and ensure transparency in the coaching sector, the CCPA has, over the past three years, taken action against coaching centres and issued 49 notices and imposed a total penalty of Rs 77.60 lakh on 24 coaching centres and directed them to discontinue misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices.