CCI Probe Order On Amazon Flipkart: SC Transfers Pleas To Karnataka HC For Adjudication

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday transferred petitions of Amazon and Flipkart, against an order passed by the Competition Commission of India for a probe into the e-commerce giants for alleged malpractices, to the Karnataka High Court.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. Attorney General R Venkataramani contended before the bench that, after filing of the present petition by fair trade regulator the Competition Commission of India (CCI), five pleas had been filed in different high courts.

Earlier, the apex court had asked the AG to take instructions from the CCI for transferring over two dozen petitions to the Karnataka high court’s single judge bench.

On Monday, during the hearing, the bench said if pleadings in some of the transferred petitions were not completed, then the judge seized of the matter can grant reasonable time to complete it. The bench said it will be appropriate if all the petitions are transferred for hearing to the High Court of Karnataka. "If similar petitions are hereafter instituted in any other high court, the same shall be also covered by this order," the bench said.