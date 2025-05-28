CCEA Approves 4-Lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor In Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the construction of 4-Lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor with a length of 108.134 km at a cost of Rs 3,653.10 crore in Andhra Pradesh on NH(67) on Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) Mode.

The approved Badvel-Nellore corridor will provide connectivity to important nodes in the three industrial corridors of Andhra Pradesh - Kopparthy Node on the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), Orvakal Node on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC) and Krishnapatnam Node on Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC). This will have a positive impact on the Logistic Performance Index (LPI) of the country.

Badvel Nellore Corridor starts from Gopavaram Village on the existing National Highway NH-67 in the YSR Kadapa District and terminates at the Krishnapatnam Port Junction on NH-16 (Chennai-Kolkata) in SPSR Nellore District of Andhra Pradesh and will also provide strategic connectivity to the Krishnapatnam Port which has been identified as a priority node under Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC).

Detailed project alignment (ETV Bharat)

The proposed corridor will reduce the travel distance to Krishanpatnam port by 33.9 km from 142 km to 108.13 km as compared to the existing Badvel-Nellore road. This will reduce the travel time by one hour and ensure that substantial gain is achieved in terms of reduced fuel consumption thereby reducing carbon foot print and Vehicle Operating Cost (VOC). The details of project alignment and Index Map is enclosed as Annexure-I.

The project with 108.134 km will generate about 20 lakh man-days of direct employment and 23 lakh man-days of indirect employment. The project will also induce additional employment opportunities due to increase in economic activity in the vicinity of the proposed corridor.

With inputs from PIB