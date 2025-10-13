ETV Bharat / bharat

CBT Approves Simplified, Liberalised EPF Partial Withdrawals To Enhance Member Convenience

New Delhi: The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF on Tuesday approved simplified and liberalised partial withdrawals to enhance Employees Provident Fund (EPF) member convenience and retirement security.

The decision was taken in the 238th meeting of Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF, chaired by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

"To enhance ease of living of EPF members, CBT decided to simplify the partial withdrawal provisions of EPF Scheme by merging 13 complex provisions into a single, streamlined rule categorised into three types namely, Essential Needs (illness, education, marriage), Housing Needs and Special Circumstances," the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment stated while referring to the CBT meeting.

The members will now be able to withdraw upto 100 percent of the eligible balance in the Provident Fund including employee and employer share, it added.

"Withdrawal limits have been liberalised, education withdrawals allowed up to 10 times and marriage up to 5 times (from existing limit of total of 3 partial withdrawals for marriage and education). Requirement of minimum service has been uniformly reduced to only 12 months for all partial withdrawals," the Ministry stated.

Earlier, under ‘Special Circumstances,’ the member was required to clarify the reasons for partial withdrawals namely natural calamity, lockouts/closure of establishments, continuous unemployment, outbreak of epidemic and others. This often led to rejection of claims and consequent grievances. Now, the member can apply without assigning any reasons under this category, it said.

"A provision has been made for earmarking 25 percent of the contributions in the members’ account as Minimum Balance to be maintained by the member at all times. This will enable the member to enjoy high rate of interest offered by EPFO (presently 8.25 percent pa) along with compounding benefits to accumulate a high value retirement corpus. This rationalisation enhances ease of access while ensuring members maintain a sufficient retirement corpus," the Ministry said.