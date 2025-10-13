CBT Approves Simplified, Liberalised EPF Partial Withdrawals To Enhance Member Convenience
Now, members will be able to withdraw upto 100 percent of the eligible balance in the Provident Fund, including employee and employer share.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 6:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF on Tuesday approved simplified and liberalised partial withdrawals to enhance Employees Provident Fund (EPF) member convenience and retirement security.
The decision was taken in the 238th meeting of Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF, chaired by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.
"To enhance ease of living of EPF members, CBT decided to simplify the partial withdrawal provisions of EPF Scheme by merging 13 complex provisions into a single, streamlined rule categorised into three types namely, Essential Needs (illness, education, marriage), Housing Needs and Special Circumstances," the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment stated while referring to the CBT meeting.
The members will now be able to withdraw upto 100 percent of the eligible balance in the Provident Fund including employee and employer share, it added.
"Withdrawal limits have been liberalised, education withdrawals allowed up to 10 times and marriage up to 5 times (from existing limit of total of 3 partial withdrawals for marriage and education). Requirement of minimum service has been uniformly reduced to only 12 months for all partial withdrawals," the Ministry stated.
Earlier, under ‘Special Circumstances,’ the member was required to clarify the reasons for partial withdrawals namely natural calamity, lockouts/closure of establishments, continuous unemployment, outbreak of epidemic and others. This often led to rejection of claims and consequent grievances. Now, the member can apply without assigning any reasons under this category, it said.
"A provision has been made for earmarking 25 percent of the contributions in the members’ account as Minimum Balance to be maintained by the member at all times. This will enable the member to enjoy high rate of interest offered by EPFO (presently 8.25 percent pa) along with compounding benefits to accumulate a high value retirement corpus. This rationalisation enhances ease of access while ensuring members maintain a sufficient retirement corpus," the Ministry said.
Scheme provision simplification along with greater flexibility and zero need for any documentation will pave the way for 100 percent auto settlement of claims for partial withdrawal and ensure ease of living, it said.
It was also decided to change the period for availing premature final settlement of EPF from the existing 2 months to 12 months and final pension withdrawal from two months to 36 months. The liberalisation of partial withdrawals ensures members can meet immediate financial needs without compromising their retirement savings or pension entitlements.
Vishwas scheme has been launched to reduce litigation through rationalised penal damages.
In addition to that, as part of EPFO 3.0, the CBT has approved a comprehensive member-centric digital transformation framework to modernise provident fund services.
The hybrid design integrates a proven Core Banking Solution with cloud-native, API-first, micro services-based modules for account management, ERP, compliance and a unified customer experience. Implementation will proceed in phases, ensuring secure, scalable and uninterrupted services.
The initiative will enable faster, automated claims, instant withdrawals, multilingual self-service and seamless payroll-linked contributions, reaffirming EPFO’s commitment to transparent, efficient and technology-driven service delivery for over 30 crore members.
Among others, the CBT has approved the selection of four fund managers for managing the debt portfolio of EPFO for a period of five years.
