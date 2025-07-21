CBSE's New Rule: High-Resolution CCTVs Must In Classrooms, Other Common Areas Of Schools

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday directed all its affiliated schools to install high-resolution CCTV cameras with audiovisual recording capabilities at all entry and exit points, classrooms, corridors, and other common spaces of the schools.

The new directive aims at enhancing the safety of students across campuses and protecting them against “bullying and other implicit threats.” The rules have, however, exempted toilets and washrooms, respecting privacy concerns.

“These CCTV cameras must be equipped with a storage device with the capacity of holding footage of at least 15 days. It shall be ensured that a backup of a minimum of 15 days be preserved, which may be accessed by the authorities, if required,” reads the CBSE’s official notice.

The board said the updated safety rules are in line with the Manual on Safety and Security of Children in Schools issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). It says that schools must provide a safe environment that shields children from abuse, violence, natural or man-made disasters, fire hazards, transportation issues, and emotional harm.

“Emotional safety is especially important because it is often difficult for teachers and parents to detect emotional problems and difficulties in children. Bullying can cause victimised students to suffer from lower self-esteem and daily stress about their well-being,” the guidelines note.

It also emphasised the importance of creating a secure and cohesive atmosphere, supported by a vigilant staff and appropriate use of technology.