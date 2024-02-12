CBSE Warns of Fake Social Media Accounts, Asks Students to Beware

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 6 hours ago

Etv Bharat

The CBSE has made it clear that there are fake handles in the name of CBSE on social media. It advised the students not to trust the information coming from those handles and it also released a list of fake accounts.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board has given an important warning to the students when the CBSE Class X and XII exams are going to start on February 15. It has advised to be vigilant with fake handles spreading false information in the name and logo of CBSE on social media.

There are many fake accounts in the name of their Board on the popular social media 'X' and asked them not to follow them. Students are advised to remember that the handle '@cbseindia29' is only theirs and the information contained in it is official.

CBSE advisory

A list of 30 fake accounts has been released on the occasion. It has expressed concern that these handles are misleading students and parents by spreading fake information with the name and logo of the Board. Appropriate action will be taken against those fake handles. It has clarified that they are not responsible for the information being spread from fake accounts.

